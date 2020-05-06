Omaha's Farmers Markets to see changes amid pandemic

It might look a little different, but we will be able to shop for fresh produce this summer. The Omaha Farmers Market plans to set up on the first weekend of June, and there will be safety rules that customers and vendors have to follow to keep everyone involved safe.

In order to follow social distancing, the Omaha Farmers Market will operate in wider spaces.

The location of Omaha’s Farmers Market will move just a bit. The Old Market location will move across the street to the top level of the parking garage on 10th and Jackson. On Sunday the market will move from Aksarben Village across the street to the Baxter Arena parking lot.

“We needed areas where we could control the crowd and also control one entrance and one exit,” said Kylie Vonnahme, Farmers Market organizer. “Making sure that there’s only two customers at a vendor booth at a time and also big enough spaces where we can spread out the vendors so they are not too close together.

This year’s farmer’s markets won’t look like markets of the past. Customers won’t be able to handle products, no sampling, and no pets. Customers must wear masks and vendors will wear masks and gloves.

“We will have a lot more staff than you usually see at the market and volunteers so that way we can accommodate all of these policies that we’re putting in place,” said Vonnahme.

Don’t expect to see large crowds in the market area. Organizers plan to control the number of customers that enter at one time.

The Omaha Farmers Market will start Saturday, June 6th, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both markets will run until mid-October.

On Sunday the market moves to the Baxter Arena parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first hour of each market is set aside for seniors, people with underlying health conditions, and expecting mothers. For more information on The Omaha Farmers Market COVID-19, health and safety policies go to their website.