Omaha's Culinary Kidz closes doors because of pandemic restrictions

Owners of an Omaha-metro business say the COVID-19 pandemic is causing them to close their doors for good.

Now -- they are sharing their experience and what led them to make the life-changing decision.

“It’s amazing how life can just flip on a switch and we know we are not the only ones experiencing this,” said Lisa Kearns-Cahow, Culinary Kidz business owner.

Just last year—Culinary Kidz in Elkhorn opened its doors for the first time, welcoming kids in to learn how to create their own meals and how to bake.

Fast forward to Thursday -- a different story. The Cahow family says the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to close their dream business.

“We kind of started to evaluate our long term goals and our mission of being able to teach kids how to cook and bake and those kinds of life skills. We just weren’t going to be able to effectively carry out our mission with all of the restrictions of six feet distance, masks, things like that,” Lisa Kearns-Cahow said.

The Cahows said new restrictions in place for many businesses -- like running at 50 percent capacity -- won’t work long term for them.

“I don’t see this ending for probably another year. So do we continue to pay all the overhead here for another year, waiting for this to end?” said Scott Cahow.

The Cahows say they’ve poured their life savings into this business, totaling over $500,000.

They say the decision was difficult but they want other small business owners to know they are not alone in this.

“I’m willing to bet thousands in our area are having these conversations that we would have every night. What are we going to do? When is this going to end?” he said.

Going forward, these business owners said they would love to see another business take over their spot.

They said they want to see a bakery or catering business benefit the community in the spot where they dreamed of doing the same thing.

The Cahows said once business across the Omaha-Metro starts to pick up they plan to share their experience to help others thrive.