Omaha's Auto Row to be recognized by National Register as a Historic District

Omaha's Auto Row has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places as a Historic District due to its prominence in the birth of the auto industry.

According to a release from the state, in 1912, Nebraska ranked 11th in the nation for vehicles on the road, many of which were purchased on the Auto Row.

The construction of most of its buildings happened between 1910 and 1920 and includes about 5-square blocks along Farnam and Harney streets from about South 24th Avenue to South 28th Street. These buildings used to be the home of auto-shops, dealerships, showrooms, accessory stores, service stations, and apartment buildings.

“First, it is always great to document and recognize the historical significance of a collection of buildings. Auto Row, along Farnam Street in Omaha, was a major commercial area in the early twentieth century, obviously heavily involved with the automobile industry, " said David Calease of the History Nebraska Preservation office. "And, second, this designation is also key to this area’s future. Today, it is known as Farnam Hill, and the historic properties within the district can take advantage of historic tax incentives to appropriately rehabilitate their buildings.”