Omahan out of work due to COVID-19 creates food-drive for less fortunate

A part-time Omaha restaurant employee is out of a job due to COVID-19 but he’s still working hard to help feed others.

A Facebook notice posted by Aiden Schollmeyer got several people responding.

The big red truck belongs to his dad and together they collected non-perishable food items for those impacted by reaction to the virus.

Aiden picked up bags from 27 doorsteps mainly in west Omaha.

He carefully sanitized each food container before putting it in the pickup which quickly filled up.

”I recently got put off of work for about a month. So I was thinking with me having no income how other families who are more in need and don’t have a stable income or stable household -- how they’re going to afford to get any of this. So I figured this is the best way to help the community.”

Aiden’s food drive led to a large donation for Abide Omaha, which works with inner-city families and neighborhoods.

