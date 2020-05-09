Omaha woman who competed on Titan Games seeks to inspire girls

Season two of NBC's “The Titan Games” is getting set to premiere later this month. It's an extreme athletic competition hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

This season features athletes from all over -- including an Omaha woman who tells who wants to inspire girls.

"To every little girl out there, you can be anything you want to be if you're willing to work for it,” said Dr. Jaime Seeman.

This mom of three certainly knows a thing or two about working for it.

“So this is called a prowler or a sled push and basically you can put any amount of weight on this and just push it across the turf as fast as you can. Really, just working on being as explosive or as quick a start as you

can,” Seeman explained.

She showed us how it's done. And it's not as easy as she makes it look -- I gave it a go myself. I definitely have some work to do before I'm ready for “The Titan Games.”

Seeman's background gave her a leg up when it came to preparing.

"I was a former college athlete, I've been an athlete my whole life,” she said.

After college -- she went to medical school became a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology and started her own family.

“I let my athleticism kind of go by the wayside. I thought I had to pick being a mom and having a career over that,” she said.

Two years ago Seeman set her in her mind to go back to the gym. After watching season one of “The Titan Games” in 2019 -- she auditioned for season two.

“I flew to Los Angeles in mid-January, competed with a bunch of amazing, amazing athletes from all across the country,” Seeman said.

She was one of 36 selected -- 18 women and 18 men. While she can't tell us how things panned out --

“I've signed really long contracts. I cannot tell you how I did. But I just want to make Nebraska proud,” she said.

She certainly made her three biggest fans proud.

“It was the best day of my life,” said daughter Kimber.

“I like watching her workout, she works so hard,” said daughter Breklyn.

Seeman hopes her journey -- not only on “Titan Games” -- but in life will inspire women and girls everywhere.

"You don't have to choose to be one thing. You can excel at every single area of your life. And you don't have to give up your career to be a mom and vice versa,” Seeman said. “And I really want to show my girls it's okay to be strong. And it's okay to do strong things and you can always be yourself."

Originally, Seeman and her family wanted to host a party for the May 25 season premiere. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, they'll have a smaller celebration.