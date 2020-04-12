Omaha woman tells cops she stabbed man after he threatened her, police say

An Omaha woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man after an argument early Sunday, according to authorities.

This is not to be confused with an Omaha woman who was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing a man after an argument.

The Omaha Police Department reported officers were dispatched at 1:34 a.m. to 43rd Street and Maple Street for a reported cutting.

Officers found the alleged victim and the suspect, Gerdalin Graham, 63.

The wounded man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Critical condition means vital signs are unstable and not within normal limits, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Graham "told investigators that she stabbed (the man) during an argument where (he) was threatening her," police reported.

Graham was booked at Douglas County Corrections for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony - domestic violence.