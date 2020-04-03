Omaha woman seriously injured in late-night crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Police reported a woman suffered life-threatening injuries to her head and chest in a vehicle accident late Thursday.
At about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders were called to 77th and L streets after a single-vehicle crash was reported there.
According to the OPD report, witnesses told officers that a woman driving a 2009 Ford Fusion westbound on L Street appeared to lose control of the vehicle before it left the road to the north and rolled.
Alone in the vehicle, the 62-year-old woman was ejected, the release states. She suffered life-threatening head and chest injuries and was transported to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital.
Officers reported lack of a seat belt and drug use may have contributed to the crash and subsequent injuries, according to the news release.
The crash remains under investigation.