Omaha woman sentenced for preparing false tax returns

Omaha woman, Opal Harris, was sentenced yesterday in federal court for willfully preparing a false tax return.

Harris is an income tax preparer for Wise Tax Solutions, a company that her and her husband own.

Investigators with the IRS discovered that the tax returns prepared by Harris between 2012 and 2015 included false income amounts for their customers.

As a result, customers of Wise Tax Solutions received tax refunds they were not entitled to. The IRS recorded a loss of $31,404.

Harris is sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $31,404 in restitution.

