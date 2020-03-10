Omaha woman sees impact of no pay during coronavirus quarantine

Stay home and alert medical experts if you suspect you have been exposed. An Omaha woman tells 6 News she heard the plea and she did just that.

But she says that going away for up to two weeks is not feasible without a paycheck. And she's not alone.

"8 years I think, it's been a while. I'm a bartender, bar manager,” said Amanda Colanino.

For almost a decade Amanda Colanino has been reporting to work at the VFW.

"It's just literally like walking into 50 different grandparent's house every week,” said Colanino.

Food night last Wednesday was no different but everything shifted three days later.

"It was pretty much a little chaotic the first few hours of Saturday when we found out. Like you know, oh my god,” said Colanino.

Among the few hundred people who attended food night was Nebraska’s first COVID-19 patient who didn't know she was sick.

Colanino was with her parents when the news broke.

"My mom has COPD and my dad has heart problems,” said Colanino.

She's not in self-quarantine now because the health department has cleared her and others at the post several times over.

"I made sure, I called them I think three times. They probably have my number memorized. But I just made sure, you know, that we took all necessary precautions and that I was being as safe as I could,” said Colanino.

Even though Colanino never had contact with "patient 1" she tried to stay home and away from others for the whole weekend, a small taste of what others experiencing a full quarantine go through.

She lost two days of work and the VFW does not pay for sick days. Same for her other job.

"I'm a small business owner, it's just me,” said Colanino. “How do we are we gonna pay bills? You know, what do we do?"

Right now, the Trump Administration is working on an economic package that would help people like Colanino.

The Vice President said the proposal was met with a positive response on Capitol Hill on both sides of the aisle. Potentially good news for anyone like Colanino who goes even a day without pay.

The VFW is planning on having its weekly food night tomorrow night. It's out by 90th and Military road. It will be the first since the coronavirus patient was there. They are reassuring guests the post has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

