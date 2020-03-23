Omaha woman investigates strangely high MUD bill

The COVID-19 precautions haven’t stopped the bills from coming in the mail. One gas and water customer got notice she owes a lot of money, but she wants to find a way to show MUD that it’s a big mistake.

Since receiving her latest mud bill for eleven hundred dollars that included a shutoff threat emotions have been flowing for Kristin Porter.

“I don’t deserve to be shut off,” said Porter.

Due to the COVID-19 emergency MUD will not be disconnecting gas or water services due to non-payment. And Kristin wants MUD to continue investigating why her bill is so high.

She claims says a two-person apartment doesn’t use that much water, the toilet isn’t leaking and the thermostat is regulated.

Kristin believes her MUD bill is wrong because the numbers don’t add up out here. There are three meters but four apartments in the building and none of the meters have a unit number on them.

“Maybe I’m getting billed for two?” Asked Porter.

And she wants mud to see her paperwork.

Porter said, “I don’t want a phone conference. I want a sit-down face to face conference.”

But the MUD lobby is closed as a safety precaution. So Kristin and a customer service manager used facetime.

“It made me feel a lot better just being able to converse with her face to face,” said Porter.

Though promising Kristin Porter that her claim of over-billing is being investigated, MUD can’t tell us if she’s right due to privacy laws.

The utility’s call center is operating normally and communicating with customers by phone and email. Payment arrangements can be made with customers who are experiencing financial hardship during the crisis.

