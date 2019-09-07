Omaha woman given probation for medical records violation

An Omaha woman has been sentenced to a year of probation for looking up the medical records of five people who had been co-workers.

U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly said in a news release that Marilyn Johnson, 67, was sentenced Friday in Omaha's federal court. Johnson previously entered a plea of guilty to a misdemeanor charge of wrongfully obtaining individually identifiable health information.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 15, 2016, Johnson was working for Veterans Affairs Department when she looked up, without authorization, the health information of five co-workers. Prosecutors said she did not share the information but noted that merely viewing it is a violation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.