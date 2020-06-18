Omaha woman fights injustice by planting trees, fixing homes in North Omaha

A metro college student is urging people to join the fight against social injustice in a unique way.

Meet Valeria Gaytan. She's a junior at UNO majoring in political science. She says she participated in protests around Omaha over the past few weeks.

Now, she wants to help create more changes by fixing up homes and planting trees in North Omaha. She says the meaning behind the idea is symbolic.

"It's been 401 years since slavery and growing trees as a future, it's like a new future. I really like that gesture and I think we want to do that and help in any way we can,” said Gaytan.

The idea came from a Facebook post and has now turned into a group called A light of Omaha.

It's gaining momentum. So far nearly 100 people have joined Gaytan in her efforts.

"I feel like everybody wants to take it a step further and I thought this post was a good opportunity to get in there,” said Gaytan.

Gaytan says in addition to planting trees and fixing up homes in North Omaha, the group also plans to help clean up litter and plant gardens.

She's also joining forces with a number of established organizations.

"I connected with Change of Omaha, Urban League, and Omaha Permaculture, yesterday. So, that was a good start to do more,” said Gaytan.

She is hoping to spread her message in hopes more people will join her.

"I think it's important that all people from all areas get involved like West Omaha, North Omaha, South Omaha. The more people the more we can do,” said Gaytan.

Gaytan plans to start helping to clean litter this Saturday morning and hopes the group A Light of Omaha will continue to grow from there.

