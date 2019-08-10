Omaha woman dies of injuries from crash at Sturgis motorcycle rally

An Omaha woman has died of injuries suffered in a crash at the Sturgis motorcycle rally earlier this week.

South Dakota officials say Debra Milota, 59, was involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon and died in a Rapid City hospital on Friday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said Milota was westbound on U.S. 14A west of Lead on Tuesday when she lost control on a curve and crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.

Milota was hospitalized and died Friday. The rider and pasenger of the other motorcycle suffered minor injuries.

Debra Milota was the second Omahan to die at the rally this year. An Omaha man was found dead Tuesday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in his motor home. He was not immediately identified.

On Monday, a 29-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash south of Lead.

The Sturgis rally ends Sunday.