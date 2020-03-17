Omaha woman charged for fatal February crash

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) -- An Omaha woman arrested Tuesday is charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated for a fatal accident in February on I-80.
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Tuesday Kenisha Prentice was driving on the interstate on Feb. 9
when she hit a car stalled near the Highway 370 entrance ramp.
Nabil Shokai, of Lincoln, was in the car hit by Prentice, authorities allege. Shokai died later at a local hospital.
No bond has been set for Prentice as of Tuesday afternoon according to Nebraska court records or the Sarpy County Jail.