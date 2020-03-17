Omaha woman charged for fatal February crash

An Omaha woman arrested Tuesday is charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated for a fatal accident in February on I-80.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Tuesday Kenisha Prentice was driving on the interstate on Feb. 9

when she hit a car stalled near the Highway 370 entrance ramp.

Nabil Shokai, of Lincoln, was in the car hit by Prentice, authorities allege. Shokai died later at a local hospital.

No bond has been set for Prentice as of Tuesday afternoon according to Nebraska court records or the Sarpy County Jail.