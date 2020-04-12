Omaha woman arrested for stabbing man, police say

An Omaha woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during an argument Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Omaha Police Department reported Sunday Shirley Leggett, 56, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree felony assault, domestic violence and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officers were dispatched to a residence near 22nd Street and Leavenworth at about 11:25 p.m. Police learned the victim had been stabbed by Fisher during an argument, they said.

Medics took the wounded man to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

