Omaha woman arrested for shooting husband on I-80, children also in car

State Troopers, Cozad Police, Dawson County Sheriff's Office, and Cozad Volunteer Fire responded to a shooting call that occurred inside a vehicle on Interstate-80 near mile marker 223.

Upon arrival, police authorities found a dead male in the driver's seat of a pickup that was pulling a trailer. The victim is identified as Joshua Jourdan, 35, of Omaha.

An investigation revealed that Jourdan and his wife, Kathleen Jourdan, were engaged in an argument while driving on I-80. After pulling the vehicle over, his wife shot him twice.

Kathleen called the police and remained on the scene.

The couple's two children were in the back seat and were not injured.

Kathleen was arrested for second-degree murder and the children are in protective custody, according to the release.

The investigation remains ongoing.