Omaha woman arrested for manslaughter charges from June 24 crash

An Omaha woman has been booked into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of manslaughter Sunday for a car crash June 24 at 90th and Maple Streets, the Omaha Police Department stated in a press release.

Chinyere Nwuju, 38, was the driver of a vehicle while speeding southbound on 90th Street at 9:11 p.m. June 24, police said.

Nwuju ran a red light and his Dodge Nitro collided with a Dodge Ram headed eastbound on Maple Street.

The force of the collision cut the Ram in half, police said. Nwuju’s Nitro kept traveling south where it struck a Jeep Renegade.

Nwuju was taken to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital by an ambulance. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured. Nwuju was treated for injuries and was booked into jail Sunday.