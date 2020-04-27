Omaha woman arrested for creating, distributing child porn

An Omaha woman was arrested by Omaha Police Officers on Saturday for solicitation of prostitution - victim under age 18, among other charges, authorities reported Monday.

The Omaha Police Department detailed the arrest of Marissa DeSantiago, 20, after officers responded to a disturbance near 27th Street and St. Mary's Avenue.

Detectives from the Child Victim Unit responded to assist with the call and DeSantiago was arrested.

She is also accused of terroristic threats, creating and distributing child pornography.

Her information in Nebraska Courts online does not list an attorney assigned to represent her as of Monday afternoon.

Douglas County Corrections listed DeSantiago as being held on $50,000 bond.