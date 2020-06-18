Omaha woman arrested after robbing credit union, police say

An Omaha woman has been arrested for allegedly robbing a credit union Thursday evening, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Officers responded to the Metro Credit Union, 4444 Ames Ave. at 4:51 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Witnesses told authorities a woman entered the bank and demanded money, took an undetermined amount of cash and then fled the business on foot.

Officers later found Taita McKnight, 35, in the area of 48th and Meredith Avenue. She was arrested and booked into Douglas County Corrections for robbery.