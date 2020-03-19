Omaha will soon have COVID-19 drive-thru test clinic

A drive-thru clinic -- to test for COVID-19 is set to open in Omaha next week.

A drive-thru test clinic will soon operate in Omaha to test for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

This comes on the heels of the second case of community spread.

People will be able to get tested for COVID-19 -- if their symptoms warrant it -- but also basic medical care.

You've likely seen them online or on your TVs -- drive-thru clinics like these in Texas, Michigan and Connecticut.

And soon, you'll see one in Omaha.

Cary Reimers, nurse executive for Banyon Medical said, “We know that there's a need and there's going to be more need throughout this time."

Banyon Medical, along with Pivot Concierge Health, is opening the drive-thru clinic on Monday.

People will be able to be screened for COVID-19, but also for other illnesses.

Kieron Broderick, clinic coordinator with Pivot Health said, “All the symptoms are pretty similar. With COVID there is the hallmark symptom that seems to be the very intense fever. That can be true for flu. So the other things we'll be checking on is their exposure to other people that may have COVID, their travel plans."

Everyone will first go through a series of questions about symptoms and exposure.

If symptoms line up with COVID-19, they'll drive into one tent where the swab test -- that they say is FDA approved -- will be administered.

If they have symptoms but they don't meet the criteria for COVID-19, they'll drive into a second tent to be tested for other illnesses, like the flu or strep throat.

No one will get out of their car.

Reimers said, “Our goal is to help this community through this process. Help our healthcare systems. Keep people out of the clinics and out of the hospital and take care of you as we would any other place in the community."

Pivot providers will be able to diagnose and treat those who are not being tested for COVID-19..

Brokderick said, "For the most part a lot of people are going to have flu and cold symptoms and we should treat it as that."

Results for patients being tested for COVID-19 should be returned within one to two days.

Flu tests would be returned much quicker.

The clinic will be located at Canfield Plaza parking lot at 8453 West Center Road in Omaha.

It will be available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

