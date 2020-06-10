Executive director of Visit Omaha resigns

Citing personal reasons, the executive director of the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau has resigned, effective July 3, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

Mayor Jean Stothert hired Keith Backsen for the position in her cabinet in 2015 after a national search, and "since then, Omaha has experienced five straight years of tourism growth," the release states.

"Keith has provided excellent vision and leadership for the Convention and Visitors Bureau," Stothert said in the release. "Keith and his team have elevated Omaha's reputation as a popular destination for visitors. I thank him and wish him well."

With tourism bringing $1.3 billion into the city in previous years, Stothert will "begin a search" for the position, according to the release.

"Keith created the Destination Marketing Corporation which allows Omaha to be more competitive when bidding for large national conventions and events," the release states. "He worked with the City of Omaha Planning Department and the TIF Committee to develop new guidelines for hotel development in the downtown convention district."