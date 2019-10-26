Omaha trucker unhurt in Platte County crash that killed two

Two people were killed when their car collided with a semi driven by an Omaha man in Platte County Friday morning.

Authorities said Lisa Groth, 43, of Monroe, Neb. and her juvenile passenger died when their car collided with the semi driven by Brett Lesac, 34.

The crash happened near Monroe shortly before 9:30 a.m. Groth was traveling south when her vehicle collided with the semi pulling a grain trailer at an unmarked intersection.

The victims died from crash injuries.

Lesac was checked by medics on the scene but had no apparent injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The circumstances of the crash remain under review by the Platte County Sheriff and the Nebraska State Patrol.