Metro traffic stop nets $750,000 worth of traveling weed

An Interstate-80 traffic stop in Sarpy County collected 189 pounds of marijuana along with a California man and an Illinois woman now jailed and facing charges.



The Nebraska State Patrol made the arrests in a traffic stop around 8:20 Thursday night.

A trooper noticed a Dodge Durango traveling too closely to the vehicle in front of it near Gretna. That got the Durango driver pulled over.

The trooper noticed the smell of marijuana and a search of the vehicle led to the pot in heat-sealed packages that were hidden under a blanket in the cargo area - estimated street value: $750,000.

The driver, Herbert Vazquez, 65, of Oroville, California, and passenger, Mayira, Jurado-Lopez, 40, of Hanover Park, Illinois, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.