Omaha to receive $1.3 million grant to help reinvent Southside Terrace

Omaha's Southside Terrace Apartments are a step closer to gone with the promise of $1.3 million in federal grant money.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced the award of more than $5 million to four communities, including Omaha.

It's part of HUD's Choice Neighborhoods program.

For Omaha's part, the money will be targeted to the city's largest public housing development with a goal of tearing down Southside Terrace and redeveloping the area.

Officials with the Omaha Housing Authority said in June that people living in the apartments would receive vouchers to find housing while the area is redeveloped.

Along with Omaha, the other cities named as recipients of the grants announced on Thursday are Huntsville, Alabama; Rome, Georgia and Trenton, New Jersey.