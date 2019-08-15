Omaha teen enters plea to reduced charge in murder case

Xavier Smith-Catchings, 16, of Omaha has entered a plea of guilty to Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of Adam Angeroth, 38, in January.

Three other suspects in the case: Nicholas Haner; Ryan McDonald and Liam Stec were all sentenced earlier this week to 50 years in prison for their pleas to Second Degree Murder.

Smith-Catchings could also face up to 50 years with a minimum sentence of 10 years.

Angeroth's body was found in Council Bluffs at a North First Street address on January 24th. An autopsy confirmed evidence of foul play, including blunt force trauma and knife wounds.

Smith-Catchings was initially charged as a juvenile but the case was later transferred to adult court.