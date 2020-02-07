Omaha talks to Six News about being quarantined in California

Omahan Charlie Wasserburger has 11 days left in quarantine at Miramar Air Marine Corps Station near San Diego, California. Charlie talked to Six On Your Side reporter Mike McKnight Friday night about living conditions while he waits for his return home to Nebraska.

Charlie Wasserburger said,” Everything here at Miramar has been very nice the people are very nice they’re feeding us very well. They added 60 more people today so we’re up to about 200 and we’re just enjoying the weather and getting outside a little bit and eating three square meals a day. ”

There’s also constant monitoring of his temperature which Charlie said is normal. The biotech contractor was working in the Wuhan, China area.

He continues to show his Nebraska spirit while in quarantine with a Husker hat on the kitchen table. He also has a photo of him with his wife to remind him of home. The quarters are excellent Charlie said. Hotel rooms fitting for Top Gun pilots who fly at Miramar.

