Omaha Summer Arts Festival at new — busy — location

North Downtown is packed with stuff to do. TD Ameritrade Park is prepping for the College World Series and is playing host to the summer art festival this year.

45th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival

The sights, sounds, and smells of the 45th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival are filling the air. More than 130 artists, like Carmen Zajicek from Madison, Wis., keep coming back year after year.

"We enjoy coming to Omaha, this is about our fifth or sixth year coming to Omaha," Zajicek said. "We just enjoy the people, the community. We have people that stop by our booth and say hi. You have great restaurants. We just look forward to it."

For festival-goer Emma Galusha and her two friends, coming out to the festival means more than just fun in the sun.

"I wasn't really expecting to buy something today, but I do think it is important to support local artists," Galusha said.

The crowds were made larger thanks to the hustle and bustle of College World Series preparations, but that's not deterring Emma for future plans.

"I will probably, definitely, come back in the future," Galusha said.

Liz Kerrigan, president of the Omaha Summer Arts Festival board of directors, said the new temporary location is what makes this year so exciting.

Construction on the Gene Leahy Mall spurred the change. The festival will remain at this temporary location, on Mike Fahey Street between 10th and 14th streets, until 2022.

Kerrigan said that although this year a lot is different, the tradition of the arts festival holds true.

"It's an Omaha tradition, like I said; this is our 45th year, and it's incredibly exciting," she said. "We have so many great volunteers that come down year after year. We have many artists that are here multiple years. So it's just a really exciting event."

The fun lasts all weekend long. If you miss out on the daytime fun, Omaha After Dark kicks off at 9 p.m.

For details on parking and shuttles available, head over to www.summerarts.org.