Omaha students adjust to home school life

There are students and parents in the Omaha Public School District that are wondering if they will be able to complete the school year and if seniors will be able to graduate.

No statement Thursday from OPS. If the district were a city, the some 52,000 students that make up the state's largest school district would be the fifth-largest city in the State of Nebraska just behind Bellevue and Grand Island.

And right now because of the coronavirus threat all of those students are at home instead of in school.

The extended recess won't be all fun and games for 12-year-old Ava because her mother is an educator.

Ava has been spending a lot of time at home and there are some things she misses about being in school.

“My friends mostly because it kind of get lonely here just being here with my mom. Well, it doesn't mean I don’t like hanging out with her but sometime I would like to get away from her sometimes,” Ava said.

Ava might miss her friends but she's not missing out on all of her studies; her mother is making sure of that, keping Ava on a structured schedule.

“We’re trying to balance it, too, so that way if she works for an hour and a half on a subject area the next 15 minutes, you know, listening to music playing so we take breaks often,” Panyoua Yang said.

But there are not many breaks for Ava's mom. Panyoua Yang is working on her doctorate, and in school or out her day is about the same.

“I’m still having to keep track of what she's doing, I’m also trying to keep track of what I’m doing at work. We are not getting sent lots of things from work to do, but I still have timelines I want to meet and kids emailing me, too,” she said.

Most students who are now out of the classroom don’t have educators as parents. Mrs. Yang’s advice: try to keep a schedule but be realistic, don’t expect your student to study for an entire school day while at home.

Give them breaks, follow the schedules our district has given you. You can go online and find other resources and keep a schedule that’s good for your kid. You know your kid,” she said.

For Ava there's one advantage of being at home -- lunch is much better here.

“Yeah it is because I can have more options,” Ava said.

State educators have said that right now families should focus on the health of their loved ones.