Omaha startup Buildertrend celebrates 500 employees

A local startup company is celebrating a milestone in growth today.

Buildertrend is an Omaha based tech company developing software solutions for contractors and construction project managers.

Since it began in 2006, it has experienced steady growth and now the company is up to 500 employees.

"We're at 500 today. I could definitely see us being at 750 in the next two years. So we're going to continue to grow as the market is continuing to open for us. We're going to continue to grow our people so that we can get the best product out there," said Makayla Hoover, Director of Talent Acquisition.

The company recently won an award for the best place to work in Omaha and is currently looking to hire more top talent.