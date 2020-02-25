Omaha skateboard community fights back as city tears down handmade ramps

Skateboarders and city officials got together today after Omaha's work crews tore down skate ramps constructed in Lynch Park by people in the neighborhood.

The demolition of the makeshift skate park has attracted a lot of attention, and many people were downtown to show their support for the neighborhood skate ramps.

City works crews had to cut bolts out of the tennis court in order to remove the ramps neighbors had constructed. City officials say the ramps were dangerous and did not meet city code.

Officials also tell us the tennis courts at Lynch Park were paid for by donor’s years ago

“So we would honor that, a family foundation gave us money to redo tennis courts we would always want to maintain that integrity,” said Brook Bench, Omaha Parks, and Recreation Director.

More than three dozen people gathered outside of city council offices to show support for the skate park. Skateboarders were here from across the city.

“My property taxes have gone up over 100 percent in the last five years and if these kids want a skate park I’d like to see a skate park,” said Siobhan Kozisek resident in the Field Club.

“With the kids making things happen on their own and the city taking it away before we could actually have a conversation I think has really hit people in the hearts,” said Dave Nelson, resident in Dundee.

Three representatives from the skate park supporters went it to talk to city officials. After the meeting, both sides seemed to be satisfied.

“It was a good meeting and you know we’re going to be following up making sure we can keep them on course for what we would like to see happen in that space,” said Brenton Gomez, Nebraska Public Skate Park Council.

Brook Bench said, “We know that we are not going to be doing any more illegal skate parks in any spot without getting permission from the city but we also want to sit down I have discussed with the mayor we want to have a good plan moving forward start the discussions and do it the right way.

Supporters here are hopeful that they have opened the door on the future of skateboarding in South Omaha.

Mayor Jean Stothert posted on Facebook saying that the city will evaluate the desire for a skatepark in South Omaha and look at Lynch Park as well as other areas as a possible site. Stothert also approved the installation of a temporary skatepark at Lynch Park with equipment approved by the Parks Department.

Right now there are three city managed skate parks in Omaha.

Tony Hawk has also endorsed the quality of skateparks in Omaha, that video is on top of the Nebraska Skatepark website.