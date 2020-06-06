Omaha sees peaceful rallies, protests Saturday

Across the Omaha-metro, things were quiet throughout the day in regards to demonstrations, rallies and protests.

Protesters hold signs Friday, June 5, 2020, outside the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha. (Ashly Richardson / WOWT)

A march was supposed to happen near 18th and Capitol Streets early in the afternoon.

That was canceled and the streets there are mostly empty.

Near 72nd and Dodge Streets a small protest drew a couple dozen people.

An Omaha Police Officer stopped by the intersection to pass out drinks to those protesting.

The crowd cheered as he handed out drinks.

The officer also stopped to chat with many in the crowd.

“I think we can see some changes. He came here and talked to people. You know, it’s changing. There’s no way around it. We’re going to see some changes,” said Fadel Tamba at the protest.

A small group of people also gathered outside of the Douglas County Courthouse.

People there said they want their voices heard.

“We’re all human beings and the time has come that we start valuing each other as human beings,” said Raymon Scott at the protest.

