Omaha security consultant helps area churches guard against threats

In Memphis two weeks ago, federal authorities arrested a truck driver thinking about shooting up a church. It’s a scenario that's become all too familiar, causing increasing concern about church security — locally and nationally.

In Omaha, some churches are taking matters into their own hands.

No time wasted and the unruly guest taken down in seconds by parishioners — fortunately, this is just a scenario playing out with the Knights of Columbus at St. Peter’s Cathedral.

“People just being, you know, frightened,” Grand Knight Bill Sawin said. “So they want to know more about what they can do.”

One might call it battle training.

“Hopefully, we can deescalate before it comes to that, and that’s what we’re hoping to learn today,” Sawin said.

They’re learning strategies in security from security experts at Clark International.

“What we’re trying to do is give some training to the laypeople so they know what to do, if the situation were to arise,” said Dan Clark, founder and president of Clark International.

Daily, Clark International provides services for local churches ranging from training, consulting, security technology and more. Given the recent mass shootings, they say the demand has only increased.

In August alone, 53 people died in mass shootings in the U.S. In recent years, gunmen have also targeted houses of worship. In April, a lone gunman opened fire in a synagogue in San Diego, Calif.

“There certainly has been an uptick in the last several years in crimes of violence, either at houses of worship or against people inside houses of worship,” Clark said.

That means taking action now by learning to de-escalate; first aid, including tourniquets and treating the wounded; and recognizing when there’s a threat or potential problem.

“I think one of the biggest things we can help people with is their situational awareness but… Be cognizant of what you’re going to do, if there is an emergency (that) arises,” Clark said.

In some cases, tactical skills — such as using a gun — are part of that response.

“We also are capable of training security guards for churches, and we also facilitate armed guards and armed security guards for churches as well,” Clark said.

An army for Christ ready to fight and win — even if it means using deadly force.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Clark said.

It may not be the church you grew up in, but “it’s the world we live in,” he said.

“It is the sign of the times, but we need to be people of courage," Clark said. "We need to be people who have the capability of defending others — and need to step up and do so."