Omaha salon ordered to close by police

Compliance checks have been underway by Omaha Police. Tonight officers entered a west Omaha salon and ordered it closed with clients still getting their hair done. (WOWT)

When Avalon Suites Stylist Kelsey Kloster got the order to cut it short it came from an Omaha Police officer, not the client.

“He said we would be arrested or cited if we didn’t get the color off of her hair,” she said.

Two Omaha officers waited down the hall as Kelsey rushed through a color highlight and haircut. The client, who asked not to be identified, had a review for an officer.

“I don’t believe what I'm doing here is something I could get arrested for. I'm getting a service,” the client said.

“That you’re not allowed to do any more. My supervisor said he doesn’t want your hair to fall out so you could finish up,” the officer replied.

By phone, Avalon owner Lynette Kennedy claims on Tuesday someone at the Douglas Health Department gave the salon a couple of days to close which would be the end of business today at 8 p.m. But police came a couple of hours early responding to a citizen's complaint.

“I truly believe it was genuinely a miscommunication somewhere along the way. they’re trying to do their job and we’re trying as a business to do the right thing,” Kennedy said.

A health department spokesman confirms Kennedy was told that she needed to shut down and he couldn’t promise how police would handle it.

“There’s no women police with them that it makes sense what we’re saying so they don’t know they could think we’re trying to get away with things but we’re not. We weren’t being disobedient, we were going to finish and then leave,” Kloster said.

After being given five minutes by officers, stylists say a sergeant gave them more time to finish but one client left to shampoo at home.