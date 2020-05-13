Omaha road work to begin this summer after street bond issue passes

The nation is in the middle of a pandemic, but voters in Omaha did not forget how bad the streets are in their city.

On Tuesday, by a wide margin voters passed a $200 million street bond issue that city officials say will establish a long term street maintenance program.

With COVID-19 restrictions and more people working from home, traffic on city streets has been reduced.

That traffic slowdown has given city work crews time to fill in potholes, but some city streets can’t take much more patching.

A street in the Minne Lusa area looks like a quilt with asphalt patches.

Resident Mike Howell has to drive on the patched-up streets in his neighborhood.

“They’re pretty poor. We’ve been waiting for somebody to come patch holes on Scott Street and here on 29th Street for a long time. They stopped on 29th and patched about four of them,” Howell said.

Right now the city spends about $41 million a year on roads -- resurfacing about 125 lane miles a year. The bond issue will change that.

“We should be, according to the experts, spending $75 million a year on our roads. So we have a $34 million a year gap,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. “If we were able to spend $75 million a year we could resurface twice as many streets, up to 250 lane miles every year.”

Stothert said that would mean every street in Omaha would get resurfaced once every 20 years and the city would not let the streets return to the condition they are in today.

Howell thinks the city’s long term street maintenance program is a good idea, he just doesn't want the city to forget the streets in his North Omaha neighborhood.

“I’m hoping they do a lot of streets and not just West Omaha. Seems like all the money goes out west. I understand it’s growing that way but you got to keep this going,” Howell said.

“What we have said and we will keep our promise is that these road projects are in every portion of the city and every single city council district,” Stothert said. “The roads that are older and in worse shape are definitely on the eastern part of the city.”

Howell said until the street repairs begin he’ll just have to be careful driving across streets in his neighborhood.

“Go slow. I kind of wish there was a speed bump out here sometimes but I think we’ve got them covered there,” he said with a laugh.

Stothert says money from the bond issue will provide an opportunity for companies to expand and hire workers, sparking the Omaha economy.

Work on the roads will begin this summer.