Omaha restaurant owners struggle through business during pandemic

Calculated gambles and final decisions. Omaha restaurant owners are making up their minds on the longevity their establishments have.

I’ve been talking to restaurants and small businesses for months now – and each has had its individual hardships. From closing shop to keeping hope that things will get better -- the Omaha food scene is struggling through this pandemic.

With phase three of reopening fresh in the air -- not everyone is celebrating.

“It’s the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Dave Mainelli, owner of Julio’s.

Julio’s at 120th and West Center, the last of a former chain of restaurants, is closed for good.

“So was COVID the reason? I mean, it might’ve happened anyway at some point but it sure slammed the door on us,” Mainelli said.

Mainelli credits his employees with keeping Julio’s running -- who are now looking to re-establish themselves.

“It’s just this big hole in my heart that -- that hurts,” Mainelli said.

In the Old Market, Addy’s Bar and Grill owner Tim Addison began working on his fourth location before the pandemic.

“Halfway through, we were kind of questioning what we were going to do and we decided just to keep going and do the best that we could with what we had,” Addison said.

Delayed construction, difficulty finding employees willing to risk exposure, and rising food costs have not made Addy’s first week of business typical.

“Every day it’s been challenging. That’s the one thing everybody needs to understand is that we’re doing the best we can,” Addison said.

Addison is relieved to be starting a new chapter in the restaurant industry. Mainelli is uncertain he’ll have the opportunity to re-enter the field he’s worked in for so long.

Both owners facing challenges they can only take one day at a time.

Mainelli told me he’s had employees who have made life long careers at his restaurant and other businesses know that. They’ve been reaching out to hire who they can.

Both owners tell me the pandemic has shown them how true Nebraska Strong is.