Omaha restaurant owner prepares for impacted business

The Governor’s order of no more than 10 people in one place has a dramatic impact on the restaurant industry.

The mayor’s early warning of severe limitations on gatherings was a head shaker for the principal owner of eleven metro area sit down restaurants.

“I guess we’re going to follow the order of course but some of the restaurants may not be able to stay open with the overhead that they have,” said Greg Cutchall, the restaurant owner.

First Watch is a major brand for Cutchall Management.

Capacity inside the restaurant is listed at 136 but on weekends there are often 30-40 waiting outside here for their turn to get inside.

Takeout orders can help bring in some revenue.

“We can obviously try to push them to-go sales. We use door dash, we use Uber to try and drive the business,” said Dan Kavan with First Watch.

Greg Cutchall said, “Refinancing since the interest rates dropped and establish a credit line to get us through the tougher times.”

For servers, unemployment benefits are now on the table but at least one sees the future Sunnyside up.

Michael Froien a server said, “I just think this is a little hiccup here and in the next coming weeks we’ll be back to where we usually are.”

Cutchall Management plans to keep all restaurants open this week with reduced hours and accommodate a few people for dine-in as they can. The company will re-evaluate next week but wants to give many of its 1,200 employee’s time to apply for unemployment benefits and look for new jobs.

