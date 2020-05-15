Omaha residents may need new hobbies if more city venues close

Part-time library staff sent home without hours. Furloughed and employed but not working.

You may have to cross libraries and pools off your to-do list in Omaha this summer.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said the city is facing an estimated $80 million loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision is up in the air for now, and it doesn’t surprise neighbors in West Omaha who are finding other ways to stay busy.

In the Deer Ridge neighborhood, the public pool may be left empty this summer.

That is one option the city is considering to make up for economic shortfalls thanks to the pandemic.

“It’s one of the reasons we moved into the neighborhood. It’s disappointing, but it’s one year, who knows when things will get better,” said resident Zach Borchardt.

With revenues down in the city -- and expenses up -- the city has already closed facilities like libraries, sending staff home as a way to cut spending.

In Deer Ridge Park -- this father and son are used to having frequent visits to the Millard Branch Omaha Public Library.

“We read every night and go through so many books,” Borchardt said.

With no library and possibly no pool this summer -- they may rely on bike rides and new hobbies to keep them busy.

“You find projects to do at home and find creative ways to keep him entertained,” Borchardt said.

For now, city pools are expected to open beginning next month.