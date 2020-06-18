Omaha residents disturbed by early fireworks

The Fourth of July is a couple of weeks away but there are some people in Omaha neighborhoods who are already celebrating the holiday -- and there are other people who are already growing tired of the noise.

“We’re hearing at least every night, every other night. You just heard one,” Jim Arbuckle said.

Arbuckle is hearing that loud noise all the time. Right now, it’s illegal to set off fireworks in Omaha.

Arbuckle said the noise sounds like a quarter stick of dynamite going off on his block.

“It’s just ludicrous. A car, a kid could be just riding his bicycle and they just throw them out in the street, blow them up and go back in the house and laugh at everybody,” Arbuckle said. “It scares the Bejesus out of you.”

Arbuckle has a couple of pets in his home. He said the noise from the explosions really scares his dogs.

“He just struggles. We have to give him this medicine to calm him down and he goes almost lethargic. He’s not there and when he hears them he still trembles,” Arbuckle said.

Arbuckle’s neighbors are also concerned about the explosions caused by the early fireworks.

“Young kids lighting them off and I’m more worried about somebody getting hurt or hurting somebody else,” said Dan Thompson.

The neighbors said police have come to check on the firework explosions. Police said they will enforce the firework ordinance. Residents cannot legally set off fireworks until July 2.

“First offense is a $300 fine, second offense is $400, third is $500 and they could go up from there,” said Omaha Police Officer Joe Nickerson.

Thompson worries about what will happen in his neighborhood on the Fourth of July, especially since people have begun to celebrate early.

“I’m not going to be here to hear it. I think we’ll find someplace quiet to go,” he said with a laugh.

Fireworks do not go on sale in Omaha until June 28. Omaha police said residents can discharge fireworks from July 2 through July 4 from noon until 11 p.m.

Firework vendor tents in Council Bluffs are already up and running as they started sales there June 13.