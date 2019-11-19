Omaha rejects Firstar Fiber recycling bid, Mayor Stothert to change terms

Omaha City Council has announced its rejection of Firstar Fiber's $4 million bid for the city recycling and will rebid the contract with different terms.

According to a release from Mayor Stothert, Firstar's bid equates to $200 per ton, which is double what the city expected and more than their retail rate for their other customers who pay $110 per ton.

"The bid exceeds the City's budget estimate for the work to be performed and is, therefore, being rejected," reads the rejection letter to Firstar's CEO, Dale Gubbels.

This contract is separate from the solid waste collection contract debated and then awarded to FCC Environmental earlier this year.

Firstar Fiber has been under contract with the city since 2006, according to a release.

"We recognize the changes in the recycling business require us to pay for processing, but this bid is excessively high and would require significant cuts in our 2020 budget," said Mayor Jean Stothert.