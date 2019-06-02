Omaha recycling on hold Monday and Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Recycling pickup in the metro will be delayed a few more days as the result of severe storms this past week.

The City of Omaha Public Works Department says recycling collection is being suspended Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4.

According to a statement released Saturday:

This suspension of collection is for recycling only. Garbage and yard waste collection will continue. Residents should set out their garbage and yard waste on their normal day of collection. Any materials not collected on the normal day of collection will be collected the following day.

Waste Management is experiencing an increased amount of yard waste and garbage due to the hail storm earlier this week. Additionally, approximately 5 inches of rain over the past 10 days in Omaha has caused wet conditions at the landfill, resulting in increased vehicle turnaround times. Waste Management has brought in additional staff to assist with the increased volumes of material.


 