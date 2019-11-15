Omaha recycling collection suspended Friday

Monday's snow troubles are lingering into Friday. Omaha's recycling collection is being suspended for November 15th.

This is for recycling only. Garbage and yard waste will continue. Any garbage or yard waste not collected on the normal day of collection will be collected the following day.

The Public Works Department says Waste Management is running behind on collections as a result of Monday's wintry weather. The company will use trucks normally assigned to recycling routes to assist in collection of missed materials earlier in the week as well as garbage and yardwaste on Friday.

