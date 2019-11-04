Omaha pushes for more electric vehicles

The City of Omaha is taking a step towards adding additional electric vehicles to be used in the metro area.

Metro cities bolster municipal fleets with electric vehicles

Between 2017 and 2018, sales in Nebraska went from around 250 to more than 600. In Iowa, it went from about 430 to more than 900.

Tuesday, City Council will vote on whether or not to add a Chevy Bolt and Nissan Leaf, both run entirely on electricity, to the city’s fleet. It would come with a cost of about $80,000 and will be given to parking reinforcement in the area.

There are plans to place up to 40 public charging stations throughout the city. Ken Smith is Omaha’s Parking and Mobility manager, he says it makes sense to replace the older vehicles with electric powered ones.

“I know what my fuel costs are and I look at the use of these vehicles gain and then with EV charging station it just makes sense to move that way. And additionally, I think our fleet services, that division is interested in seeing how these vehicles could be used in other departments,” said Smith.

Smith says the stop and go nature of the city traffic is ideal for electric vehicles. Every time they slow down and stop, they generate energy.

The city says it plans to get the bid out for its charging station project early next year at the latest. As for exactly how many there will be and when they’ll be put to use, that’s still being figured out.

