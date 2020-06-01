LIVE AT 1:30PM -- No charges in Scurlock death; Douglas County attorney planning news conference

6 News has learned there will be no charges filed against the business owner who fired fatal shots Saturday night in the Old Market that killed 22-year-old James Scurlock.

James Scurlock was killed during protests Saturday night in the Old Market area of downtown Omaha. (Courtesy photo)

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is planning a news conference at 1:30 p.m. in legislative chambers with further updates. The family of James Scurlock said they are planning to give a public response outside afterwards. Watch it live on WOWT, WOWT.com, and on our Facebook page.

After several warnings to disperse and abide by the 8 p.m. curfew Sunday, dozens were arrested following the third night of protests in Omaha — the second in the Old Market area of downtown — according to an OPD report released Monday morning.

Preliminary estimates put Sunday night's arrest count at around 130, according to an Omaha Police report.

Of the 46 failure-to-disperse charges, only six people were older than age 29 and only one was in his 40s, the records state.

Of the 67 "mayor-emergency" charges, 13 were older than age 29, and 2 were in their 40s, the document states.

Other charges included obstructing officers, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, unlawful assembly, and carrying a concealed weapon, the records state.

By comparison, 21 arrests were made during Friday night's protests at 72nd & Dodge; and 51 arrests were made Saturday following protests at two main locations in the city.

