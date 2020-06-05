Omaha protests: Omaha leaders come together to spark judicial change

Recent protests have shined a light on this country's justice system. Leaders in Omaha’s African American communities came together today to talk about how the system is broken and how it has to be fixed in order for this city and this country to move forward.

On the streets of Omaha and all around the country protesters took to the streets, angry about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

More fuel was added to the fire here in Omaha when no charges were filed after James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot to death by a white man.

"These people gathered because it’s just infuriating and it has been fueling and fueling so this was an opportunity for them to protest,” Jasmine Harris, Rise Director of Public Advocacy.

A group of community leaders spoke in a video conference call this morning. Justin Wayne who represents the Scurlock family says one problem with the system is that the word of African Americans doesn't carry the same weight as the word of white people.

"This white man has credibility because of who he is and his whiteness, and when police interact with folks on the ground level you’re looked upon as a threat, you’re looked upon as you’re not as credible,” said Wayne.

Community leaders say the peaceful protest is fine, but everyone should look at the larger picture, they say our system is broken, has been for years.

"If there's nothing that comes out of this whole situation the one thing that should come out of it is that we must change entire systems,” said Wayne.

Other community leaders say that change should come from the community most affected, that change needs to start in Omaha’s minority communities.

Preston Love Jr. is with Black Votes Matter, he says the entire Omaha community can help make that change.

"The community at large needs to listen and learn and then let’s make the change together,” said Love.

Love says the entire community working together is the key to change. And that change can happen at the polls.

"One of the big pieces of power and leverage to make a change is for us to get out and vote,” said Love.

County Attorney Don Kleine has now decided to ask for a grand jury to look into the Scurlock case to see if charges should be filed against the bar owner who shot him.

