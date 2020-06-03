LIVE AT 3:30PM -- Omaha protests: No curfew on Wednesday night, Mayor Jean Stothert says

Mayor Jean Stothert will not be implementing further curfews "at this time," according to a letter she sent the Omaha City Council on Wednesday.

Stothert is planning a 3:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday at City Hall. Watch it live here, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

PDF: Read the Omaha mayor's letter to the City Council

The city has been in a state of emergency since Sunday, at which time a curfew was put in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, ending Wednesday morning.

"I will continue to evaluate whether circumstances require me to consider a new Emergency Order while we remain in this period of a state of emergency," the mayor said in the release.

—

