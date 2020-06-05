Omaha protests: Mayor may lift Saturday curfew if Friday is peaceful

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Friday the curfew she put in place for Saturday night could be lifted, but that it would depend events unfold in the city Friday night.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert talks to reporters in her office downtown on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after issuing another curfew order for the city on Friday and Saturday nights. (WOWT)

On Thursday, Stothert ordered a curfew from 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights to 6 a.m. the following morning.

“We’re going to see how Friday goes, throughout Friday night," Stothert said. "If we have peaceful protests — which we want — I may lift the one for Saturday, but let’s see how this goes,” she said.

The mayor’s announcement came on the heels of police having to take action to break up crowds who outstayed the 8 p.m. curfew earlier this week.

Stothert said she enacted the curfew for this weekend based on discussions with Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer that there may be large gatherings this weekend.

“The businesses downtown, for example, were very supportive of (the curfew)," Stothert said. "They’re very afraid of what’s going to happen tonight and tomorrow. They’re leaving their windows boarded up, so we wanted that extra layer of protection.”

But this time around, the curfew may be only for one night.

Stothert says the 10 p.m. curfew gives protestors plenty of time to have their voices and concerns heard.

She says she doesn’t want police to have to take action to clear the streets but says they will if the curfew is ignored.

Civil unrest last weekend resulted in curfews in Omaha and other communities across the area.

