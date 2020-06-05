Omaha protests: Crowd marches from Memorial Park; medical professionals take a knee

From a slient moment at a local cancer research center to a march through a neighborhood from one rally point to another, numerous events have been taking place Friday throughout Omaha relating to several causes: social injustice, equality, and the end to police brutality as the nation continues to react to the death of George Floyd.

A protester at a women's march Friday, June 5, 2020, in Omaha holds up a sign. (WOWT)

A flyer circulating social media called for a Black Lives Matter march to begin at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park.

On Thursday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert reinstated a 10 p.m. curfew for the following two nights, but said Friday that she may rescind the order for Saturday night depending how Friday night events unfold.

White Coats for Black Lives

Hundreds of healthcare workers were seen earlier Friday outside the Nebraska Medicine Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. The organization White Coats for Black Lives seeks to promote medical students' involvement in local to national movements against police brutality and racism.

Protest outside Douglas County Attorney's house

A group of protesters gathered outside the home of Douglas County Attorney Don Klein Friday morning, carrying signs which stated "Say his name James Scurlock," and "Black Lives Matter."

Scurlock was killed after being shot in the Old Market May 30. Police are seeking the identity of three witnesses who may be involved.

