Omaha protests: Charges may still be filed in James Scurlock death

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed James Scurlock could still be charged, if a grand jury were to convene and determine the case can and should proceed.

Kleine said a grand jury could be formed to consider the case if an official petition of registered Douglas County voters is submitted, but that it's all out of his hands.

He also said he met with Omaha Councilman Ben Gray and Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers on Tuesday morning, and that The U.S. Justice Department could get involved as well.

Kleine said Wednesday that the information presented during Monday's news conference spelled out all the reasons they could not charge the shooter at this time.

Meanwhile, an image and voice recording from Preston Love Jr. of Black Votes Matter is circulating online, stating "the James Scurlock case is still open" and urging people to submit any "video, audio, or any other information" about the incident to send it to Kleine's office, the Omaha Police Department, or to attorney Justin Wayne.