Omaha printing company leaves local performer without merchandise

One way you can support a team or performer is to wear their gear, but an Omaha merchandise printer has left one fan-base gearless.

Omaha rapper Brody Thompson ordered t-shirts to see at his performances.

“It’s main source of income for an independent artists,” said Thompson.

Thompson paid Cruel TZ $500 to produce about 100 t-shirts.

Cruel TZ never delivered and Thompson doesn’t want his fans to give him a bad rap.

“Like they pay me the money in advance to the shirt for their size and their color and everything. And then I had to reimburse those people out of my own money,” said Thompson.

Cruel TZ’s shop in the Old Market is empty.

Chris Young with Landmark Group said, “He was evicted, nonpayment of rent and he kept telling me he had all these clients he was going to get deals and stuff and he never was able to come up with the money.”

The owner of Cruel TZ allegedly got Brody’s money.

“Deceived and lied to like I feel played honestly,” said Thompson.

Thompson’s stage name is Bo Bo Bread Boy and he raised money to have someone else produce the shirts.

Thompson says a deputy hasn’t been able to locate Patrick Clark to serve him with the small claims court summons. Our message left with a woman who promised to contact him hasn’t been returned. The Better Business Bureau gave Cruel TZ an F rating.

