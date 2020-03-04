Omaha Police seek suspect in Tuesday night shooting

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man Tuesday in northeast Omaha.

Omaha Police reported responding to a shooting call at 11:32 p.m. near 28th Avenue and Spaulding Street.

Officers found a man sitting in a vehicle near 29th and Ruggles streets suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and his vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to CHI Creighton Hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as a black male, light complexion, large build and was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or on the P3 Tips mobile app.